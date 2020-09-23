HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will begin its nationwide entrance examination for admission to various post-graduate and research courses between September 24 and 26. This despite opposition from the students body.

The student's union of the university has demanded for a postponement of the entrance exams saying that there could be a clash between the entrance and ongoing undergraduate final semester exams in the state as well as the TS-EAMCET 2020.

It must also be noted that the UGC-NET, which is an eligibility test for MPhil and PhD courses, date have been moved to September 25 by the National Test Agency (NTA).

The university spokesperson Professor Vinod Pavarala told a daily that the dates can't be changed now as they were decided a month ago and the dates of UGC-NET was also kept in mind. However, NET date was changed recently and that all arrangements were made.

He also suggested those having a clash of date with NET can appear in the second spell in December.

The university authorities also said that if a student feels unwell or has other symptoms like fever or other illness, they will be given a separate room.

UoH Vice-Chancellor professor Appa RaoPodile had said the university was going ahead with the schedule of the entrance tests after the Supreme Court gave its nod to holding of JEE and NEET. Over 62,000 candidates seeking admission this year would appear for the entrance exam in 38 centres across the country (in offline mode), the Vice-Chancellor said.

The university, he said, plans to complete the admission process and start classes for the new students latest by the first week of November, a press release from UoH said.