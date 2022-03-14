Union Minister Rebukes KTR For Threatening To Cut Water, Power Supplies To LMA

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao’s remark to cut water and power supplies to defence authorities within Cantonment limits drew a sharp rebuke from Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. The State Minister while responding to a question regarding Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in the Legislative Assembly had said if the military authorities continue to cause inconvenience to the public by unilaterally closing the roads, then the government would be forced to take stringent action against them.

Reacting to the MA&UD Minister’s remark against the Local Military Authority, the Union Minister alleged the ruling TRS has a history of insulting our Armed forces. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had ‘mocked Indian Armed forces saying they ran away against China’. Not only that, a TRS MLA had even asked for proof for surgical strikes against militant launch pads across the Line of Control, Kishan Reddy said.

- TRS has a history of insulting our Armed forces - CM KCR mocked Indian Armed forces saying they ran away against China - KCR & a TRS MLA asked for proofs for surgical strikes - Now KTR is threatening armed forces saying he won't give them power and water

Terming KTR’s statement an insult to the services of defence personnel to the country, the Union Minister said, “Power Corrupts! Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely!'' ''Even for one to entertain the thought of cutting supplies to our defence establishments, much less by a Minister, is absolutely deplorable.”