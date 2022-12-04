Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Says Lotus Will Bloom in Telangana 

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and president of Republican Party of India (Athawale) has supported the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) launched by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrshekhar Rao on Sunday.

Athawale is in Hyderabad to participate in a state workers rally. Addressing a press conference here, the RPI chief said that everybody has a right to float a new party but the KCR-led BRS need to drum up support in states beyond Telangana.

He told reporters that the RPI would extend support to BJP in the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. He also exuded confidence that the BJP under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the next government in Telangana.

The Union Minister spoke about the central schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana and the share of Telangana in these welfare schemes.

