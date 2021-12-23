Union Home Minister Amit Shah Predicts Early Polls In Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicted that Assembly elections in the state would be held a couple of months before the completion of the current term of the TRS government. He said that Telangana Chief Minister and TRS party president K Chandrasekhar Rao may opt for early polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Telangana BJP delegation on December 21 in New Delhi. According to the reports, Amit Shah discussed state politics and he appreciated the efforts of Telangana BJP in their fight against the TRS party.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MP and BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Party national VP DK Aruna, MP D Arvind, MLA Etela Rajender, MLA Raghunandan Rao, actress, and BJP national executive member Vijayashanthi, and others participated in the meeting. He advised the party leaders to be ready to face the elections and said that they should explain the failures of the ruling TRS government to the people.

A few days ago, KCR said that there is no plan to go for early elections and the state will go for polls after completion of five-year tenure in 2023. It is all known knowledge that KCR went for early polls in 2019.

