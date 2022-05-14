Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates National Cyber Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Cyber Forensic Laboratory was opened at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus in the city.

With the setting up of NCFL, the process for disposal of cybercrime cases in the country will be expedited. It may be noted here the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had approved the establishment of the NCFL in December 2021. The NCFL unit will further strengthen its capability to solve cybercrime cases in a comprehensive manner.

Earlier, when the Home Minister’s plane landed at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, he was welcomed by the Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP leader DK Aruna and other leaders.