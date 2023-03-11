Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Attend CISF Event in Hyderabad Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad on Sunday. He will be the chief at the 54th raising day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet in Hyderabad.

As per the Central government’s recommendation, for the first time, the CISF is holding its raising day parade outside the Delhi-NCR. According to CISF ADG (North) Piyush Anand, NISA is a centre of excellence of CISF, therefore, they have decided to hold raising day celebrations in Hyderabad.

Started in 1969 with a strength of 3000, the CISF today boasts of more than 1,70,000 personnel. Notably, the central forces provide security cover to 354 vital installations across the country including 66 airports, seaports etc.

#CISF is celebrating its 53 yrs of dedicated service to the nation #CISFRaisingDay for the 1st time out of Delhi @ NISA Hyderabad on 12th Mar' 2023. Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah will grace the grand celebration. Watch live streaming https://t.co/fIj0V2xrlm — CISF (@CISFHQrs) March 11, 2023

