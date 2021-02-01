Union Budget 2021 Govt Should Make Spending Decisions Wisely, Says K Kavitha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament today. Kalvakuntla Kavitha took to her Twitter and said that she is looking forwards to the budget address by Nirmala Sitharaman.

She said that, "I look forward to the budget address by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji. After the challenging 2020, look forward to key announcements that must benefit those who’ve been most affected by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. There is limited fiscal headroom. Government should make spending decisions wisely benefitting the wide set of Indians who’ve been affected significantly in 2020."

She further added that, "I hope there’s no reduction in social spending. Programs that support infrastructure, healthcare, employment must continue to have adequate allocation! Let’s hope for strong indicators from the budget that generates employment for those without jobs and increases income for those with jobs. While a self reliant India is the foundation of tomorrow, we also need an enabling environment for organisations today, investing and generating employment in India. There needs to be greater ease of doing business in India - for every organisation operating on the right side of law and benefiting Indians!"

Here are the series of tweets made by Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

There is limited fiscal headroom. Government should make spending decisions wisely benefitting the wide set of Indians who’ve been affected significantly in 2020. 2/6 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 31, 2021