Hyderabad: Although everything seems to be going well in the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, the internal bickering is hard to ignore. The differences in the party leaders over the protocol issues assumes significance as it started just before the commencement of the second leg of Praja Sangrama Yatra.

As part of the upcoming padayatra arrangements, the state BJP executive committee held a meeting. Accusing the BJP leadership of violating the protocol by not inviting him to the meet, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao wrote to the party’s organisational secretary Srinivas to express his displeasure. He was apparently not happy that the MLAs were reportedly sidelined for the padayatra.

A few days ago, several senior leaders from different districts held meetings saying that they were not being given due respect and priority in the party affairs. The leaders seemed to be ‘unhappy’ for being ignored.

The Dubbaka legislator may approach the national leadership if his issues are not addressed within a week’s time and is likely to decide against participating in the party activities. It is said MLA Raghunandan is continuously being ignored by the party leadership right from the commencement of Praja Sangrama Yatra from Charminar, and the latest snub came from the BJP executive committee for allegedly violating the protocol by not inviting him to the meeting.