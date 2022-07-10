Undeclared Emergency In India:KCR Launches Scathing Attack On BJP

Hyderabad: TRS Chief and Telangana Chief Minister once again launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at the centre led by Narendra Modi and its policies. In a press conference held at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday, KCR said that there is an undeclared Emergency in India. He also dubbed the recent BJP's national Executive meeting as 'useless'.

During the press meet, CM KCR showed a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's old speech on the falling rupee and a compilation of news clips showing how ED and CBI raids were stopped on leaders who joined the BJP, he said the Narendra Modi government should go and a non BJP government should come.

The video clip featured Eatala Rajender, Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Hemant Biswa Sharma, and Mukul Roy, among others.

"Thanks to Indira Gandhi, she was bold enough to declare an Emergency. It was a direct, declared Emergency. But today in India, there is an undeclared Emergency," he said.

KCR also referred to the Supreme Court's recent observations on suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments on Prophet and hailed the judges for their remarks.

"Justice Surya Kant and Justice Pardiwala, I am saluting you. Please keep the same spirit to save India. The judiciary has to save the country from these traitors, demons, and dictators," he said.

Responding to comments by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai that KCR will meet the same fate as Uddhav Thackeray after the BJP comes to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections, he said the DMK won in his state with a two-thirds majority whereas K Annamalai couldn't win his own seat. "In Telangana, we won with a three-fourth majority and they won one seat. Now our strength is 103, and along with our friendly parties we have 110 out of 117...and you threaten us with an Eknath Shinde? Is it a democracy or a conspiracy? What kind of arrogance is this?" he fumed.

KCR mocked the BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath saying his state's per capita income is one-fourth of Telangana and yet he comes to the state to give advice.

He further said that PM Modi is the "weakest PM" that India has ever had. From regular hikes in fuel prices to rising unemployment, "multiple scams, and hate crimes", he said the PM is answerable.

He also took a dig at the "double engine government" pitch of PM Modi and his party.

