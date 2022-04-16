Unable To Pay Hospital Bill, Telangana Man Ends Life

A man ended his life by hanging in a private hospital. The incident took place in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. The deceased was identified as Marri Bapu, 46. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after he consumed poison over the denial of a job to his son as promised by the Kakatiya Thermal Power Project authorities while acquiring the land for KTPP in Mahabubpalli village of Bhupalapally district.

According to the reports, the hospital authorities told the family members of Bapu that they would discharge him only after the payment of Rs. 60,000. Then the family members went to arrange the money but they didn't return even after three days. Depressed over the situation, Bapu committed suicide by hanging himself in the hospital ward. Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the suicide.

Bapu is survived by a wife, a son, and a daughter. Bapu's son said that two acres of their land was acquired in 2006 for KTTP and the officials promised that they would provide job to any one of the members of the family. Bapu who was a labourer by profession went to KTPP and begged the officials to give job to his son and stayed there on March 30 and 31. As the officials didn't react to him, he consumed pesticide in front of the main gate of KTPP on April 1st. The security guards reacted swiftly and shifted him to a private hospital in Bhupalapally.

After he recovered, the hospital authorities approached KTPP officials for bill payment. But they didn't respond. As a result, the hospital authorities started putting pressure on Bapu's family over the bill payment.

