Ukraine Russia War: Indian Student Naveen Killed In Kharkiv Shelling

An Indian student, Naveen was killed in Kharkiv shelling today. Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student and was shot dead around 10.30 am Ukrainian time today. He was a native of Karnataka. Many Indian students have been taking shelter in bunkers. The government of India is putting all its efforts to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine at the earliest possible.

Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the news. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family." Here is the tweet.

Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

The advisory from the Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Monday advised Indians to make their way to the railway station for their onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations. It asked all Indian nationals to remain patient, composed and specially not to exhibit aggressive behaviours at the railway stations.

On Tuesday, the government headquarters in Kharkiv suffered huge damage after a missile struck the building. On Monday, more than 17 people have been killed.