London, United Kingdom: UK headquartered Surface Measurement Systems has announced establishment of Particle Characterisation Laboratory in Hyderabad and has aggressive expansion plans for the next 2 years. Spread across 7000 sqm, the facility will be a state-of-the-art laboratory with focus on pharmaceutical powder characterisation. The facility will be a world centre of excellence for powder characterisation for SMS and is slated to attract both global and local Indian pharmaceutical customers.

The announcement was made after Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao’s meeting with leadership of Surface Measurement Systems- Professor Daryl Williams, Managing Director, Mr. Daniel Villalobos, Global Channel Management & International Sales Manager, Mr. Syed Qutubuddin, Director, India Operations in London, United Kingdom. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Mr. Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present during the meeting.

The company leadership briefed the hon’ble minister that this Particle Characterisation Laboratories will be the only laboratory in India to offer specialised particle characterisation test services. In addition, the expertise in Particle Characterisation Laboratories as well as Surface Measurement Systems, will allow these particle characterisation test services to be offered globally, with a focus on pharmaceutical powders. Specialist test services will include Dynamic Vapour Sorption measurement of water sorption isotherms of powders, as well as Inverse Gas Chromatographic determination of powder surface area and surface energy. Particle Characterisation Laboratories will be the only contract test laboratory in the world offering these specialist powder characterisation methods.

Surface Measurement Systems (SMS) develops and engineers’ innovative experimental techniques and instrumentation for physico-chemical characterisation of complex solids. Surface Measurement Systems Limited is the world leader in advanced instruments for powder characterisation and has invented the Dynamic Vapour Sorption (DVS) instrument. The company has business units in the United Kingdom, Germany, USA, China and India with a strong patent and science base in a company with >10 PhD scientists.

Hon’ble Minister Mr. K.T Rama Rao said that “I’m extremely happy to announce the entry of Surface Measurement Systems in Hyderabad. Establishment of this facility, which will be first-of-its-kind in Hyderabad is a testament to the city’s leadership position in the pharmaceutical sector and will accelerate growth in the sector.”

Professor Daryl Williams, Managing Director, Particle Characterisation Laboratory, a Surface Measurement Systems Company said that, "India has always been an attractive destination for a scientific company like Surface Measurement Systems. Telanagana’s state progressive and investor friendly policies has facilitated an SME like us to establish a new state-of-the-art particle characterisation laboratory in Hyderabad. Particle Characterisation Laboratory (Hyderabad) will become a centre of excellence in particle characterisation not just in India but all around the world, working with all of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies".