Ujjal Bhuyan Appointed Telangana CJI

Telangana High Court (HC) judge Ujjal Bhuyan will be the new Chief Justice of Telangana, replacing Satish Chandra Sharma, who has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. According to a Central government notice, President Ram Nath Kovind gave orders for the transfers after speaking with the Chief Justice of India. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice Vipin Sanghi, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, a Bombay High Court judge, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, while Shinde Sambhaji Shiwaji, another Bombay High Court judge, has been appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, a Gujarat High Court judge, will be appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court.