Uganda National Tries to Smuggle Heroin Capsules Worth Crores in Stomach

An official claimed on Wednesday that a Ugandan national was arrested by customs officers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to smuggle heroin capsules worth Rs 7 crore by swallowing them. According to a senior Customs officer, the Ugandan citizen identified as Robert Sengonzi arrived at the IGI airport on February 4.

Customs officials arrested him on suspicion. He acknowledged to swallowing thirty drug-containing tablets after a detailed inquiry. "He excreted 18 capsules at the airport and 12 capsules at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, resulting in the discovery of 382 grams of white material like heroin worth Rs 7 crore," the official said.

According to the official, the accused clearly violated the terms of Section 8 of the NDPS Act and committed an offense punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Sengonzi was arrested on February 14 under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act. After receiving his Covid report, which was negative, he was brought before the court with a request to commit him to judicial custody. The customs official informed the court that he would not be subjected to additional questioning. After hearing their argument, the judge remanded him to judicial custody. He was later imprisoned at Tihar Jail.