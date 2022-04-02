CM KCR Extends Ugadi Greetings To People Of Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wished the people of the state on the occasion of Ugadi. He expressed confidence that Telangana will progress further in the year of Shubhakrut.

Telangana CMO tweeted, "Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao conveyed #Ugadi festive greetings to the people of Telangana. Hon'ble CM hoped that the year #Shubhakrut, which itself means auspiciousness, will bring good fortune to the people of all walks of life."

Telangana CMO further tweeted, "Hon'ble CM said that Telangana has ushered in unprecedented development in all the sectors and expressed confidence that Telangana will progress further in the year of #Shubhakrut."

Just look at the tweet made by Telangana CMO