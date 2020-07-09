HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) examinations due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Advocate General representing the Telangana government told the court that the examinations will not be cancelled and be conducted as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. The dates for the examinations would be finalized in two or three weeks, the AG informed the court.

Counsel Damodar Reddy representing the petitioner has told the court that grading will be given to the students based on the internal examinations without conducting examinations. The counsel also brought to the notice of the court that UGC guidelines are merely suggestions. He also informed the court that eight states have cancelled the examinations.

The High Court has directed the state government to file a counter affidavit in a PIL seeking cancellation of Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) Examinations in three weeks after hearing the arguments.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the University Grants Commission(UGC) along with the Ministry of Human Resource Development has released the ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ for conducting final year or end-semester examination. The SOP was constructed and released by the Commission within two days after the release of the UGC revised guidelines.

