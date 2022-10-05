Uber Driver, Delivery Boy Among 93 Arrested for Eve-teasing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In September, the SHE teams arrested over 93 people including an Uber driver, Swigg delivery boy and a student and over 100 complaints for eve teasing and harassing women at different locations. As many as 240 persons were held and sentenced to imprisonment for harassing women during the Ganesh festival in the city.

After receiving a complaint about the harassment from the Uber driver Rathod Prem, the SHE team called Prem but he had switched off his phone. However, with the help of the technical team, Prem was nabbed.

A delivery boy named Rajesh was harassing a woman from Madhapur whom he had delivered food. He was demanding sexual favours from her. Even after the victim blocked his number, Rajesh kept calling her from different numbers.

Urligadla Bhardwaja, a student, was nabbed by the SHE teams as stalked woman who was going to catch a metro train at Durgam Cheruvu Metro Station. He wanted to know her name and Instagram ID from her.

Around 11 SHE teams are on the field to keep an eye on troublemakers, eve teasers and to provide safety and security to women. Last month the SHE team received 102 complaints from victims through WhatsApp, email, and Hawkeye, a press release said.

