Two Year Old Girl Killed In Road Accident In Nalgonda District

In a very tragic incident, a two-year-old girl was killed in a road accident. The accident took place at Dubbaka of Ramannnapet Mandal in Nalgonda district on Tuesday. The infant was identified as Ambati Karthika, daughter of Bhavana Rishi from Siripuram village in Ramannapet Mandal.

According to the police, Bhavana Rishi was traveling in a TATA Indigo car along with his wife and children. The car turned turtle at Dubbaka and the infant died on the spot whereas Rishi, his wife Geetha, and elder daughter Amulya were injured. The incident took place while they were on their way to attend a function in their relative's place at Mothkur. Police suspect that the accident might have taken place due to overspeed. Geetha suffered severe injuries and she was shifted to Kamineni Insitute of Medical Sciences at Narketpally in Nalgonda district and her condition was said to be serious.

Also Read: ​Ramagundam Police Offer Free Training For Telangana Police Job Aspirants