Two Trans Doctors Get Job in Telangana State-run Hospital

Hyderabad: In a first, two transgenders Dr Ruth John Paul Koyyala and Dr Prachi Rathore were appointed by the Telangana government as medical officers at the Osmania General Hospital. These appointments are seen as a major milestone transgender community in India. Because, the trans community is fighting for their rights in equal opportunity in the public sector.

Dr Ruth and Dr Prachi have come a long way in their fight against injustice and gender-based discrimination in the society. Dr Ruth completed her MBBS in 2018 but couldn’t get a job in any of 15 hospitals in Hyderabad.

“It is a huge day for me and my community. I really did not expect this because I was rejected ever since I graduated. They never told me outright, but the reason was apparent,” Dr Ruth said.

Dr Prachi earned her MBBS degree from RIMS in Adilabad. Fortunately, she got a job after completing her education. However, Prachi could not stay in the job for too long as the private hospital feared the doctor’s gender would drive patients away and Prachi was asked to leave.

“When the private hospital I was working with came to know, I was asked to leave. I was curtly told that my identity would dissuade patients,” the 30-year-old doctor said.

(With TOI inputs)

