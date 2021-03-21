India recorded 43,846 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the country’s total tally to more than 1.15 crore cases. This is the highest single-day spike since November 25.

The second wave of coronavirus seems to be in the offing in India. It is going to be a great challenge for the state government authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus. Schools have been opened and many students in Telangana state have tested positive for coronavirus.

Many cases have been reported in government colleges, government schools, gurukul schools, and hostels. Recently, 30 students studying in a school, as well as a college in Hayath Nagar of Hyderabad, were tested positive for coronavirus.

The headmaster of the educational institution called the parents of students and advised them to take necessary precautions. A total of 37 students were infected with coronavirus at the Social Welfare Junior College hostel in Hayath Nagar. There are a total of 400 students in the hostel.

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the state, the government of Telangana is planning to shut down the schools again.