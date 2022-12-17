Two Student Groups Clash Outside Khammam College, One Injured

Khammam : A student of a private college was seriously injured after a clash between two groups of students in Khammam on Saturday. According to reports the clash took place while the students were coming out of the college.

The senior students were waylaid and attacked by the juniors with stocks which resulted in the injuries of a senior. The injured student was rushed to the nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The injured student has been identified as the son of a municipal corporator. It is not clear what led to the altercation between the two groups of students which led to the clashes. The CCTV camera installed outside the college recorded the entire incident and the visuals of students’ brawl is now going viral on social media.

