Two people Shot During Jewellery Store Heist in Nagole

Hyderabad: In a daring jewel heist, two unidentified persons looted gold and other jewels from a store at Snehapuri colony in Nagole and shot and injured two people, including the shop owner and a worker.

The incident took place at Mahadev Jewellers shop at around 9.45 pm on Thursday night. Two robbers wielding guns, barged into the jewellery store and closed the shutters while their accomplices kept guard outside the store. The jewellery store owner, Kalyana Chaudhary and an employee of another store, Rajkumar Surana Sukhdev, who went to deliver gold were present at the time of the incident.

The Rachakonda police, on being alerted by the people in the area, reached the location and launched a manhunt.

