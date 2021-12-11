Two Passengers From At Risk Countries Test Corona Positive at RGIA Hyderabad

Two passengers who arrived in Hyderabad on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, said health official. Both passengers were taken to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), where they are being closely monitored by doctors.

On Friday, 668 travellers landed at Hyderabad Airport from high-risk countries. The RT-PCR testing of two returned positive. They were immediately taken in special ambulances to the government-run TIMS.

This puts the total number of travellers from risk nations who have tested positive for Covid at 15. On December 6, all 13 passengers tested negative for the novel variant Omicron. The samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) or the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) for genome sequencing (CDFD).

Since December 1, 3,235 passengers from risk countries have arrived in Hyderabad. At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, all passengers are being screened. Those who tested negative would be quarantined at home for seven days. They will be re-tested on the eighth day, and if the results are negative, they will be asked to self-monitor for the next seven days. Meanwhile, the state recorded 207 new cases in the previous 24 hours, which ended at 5.30 p.m. on Friday. The grand total now stands at 6,77,954.