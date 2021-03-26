Two More National Highways Sanctioned For Telangana

The Central Government has sanctioned two more National Highways for the state of Telangana. The State government had been seeking this for a long time. The Union Ministry of National Highways has finally responded by issuing orders granting the national highways.

The Centre has sanctioned the construction of a 133-km long highway in Medak-Siddipet-Elakurti and a 168 km long road in Medak-Banswada-Bodhan-Basara-Bhainsa routes. Primary numbers of national highways to these routes have been assigned.

After estimating the traffic congestion, it is decided how many rows the roads are to be extended, and then tenders are invited for construction work. Completion of these highways will reduce traffic blockage and also the travelling time.

