Two Men Beaten Up During The Kashmir Files Screening In Telangana

Chaotic scenes were witnessed during the screening of the most talked about movie, 'The Kashmir Files' in Adilabad on Friday as two men were beaten up for allegedly raising Pro-Pakistan slogans.

The video of thrashing the unidentified men soon went viral on social media as right-wing followers justified the action. However, the Adilabad police said they were investigating the authenticity of the video.

Telangana:🚨 02 people reportedly thrashed by crowd for chanting 'Pakistan Z!ndabad' during screening of #TheKashmirFiles at Natraj Theatre in Adilabad, Telangana. No FIR lodged. And both the accused are absconding. pic.twitter.com/Pqcceb3QI1 — OSINT Updates 🚨 (@OsintUpdates) March 19, 2022

As per media reports, the victims who raised the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan were drunk and they left the theatre when police reached there. Police said they haven't received any complaint regarding the incident.

It is pertinent to note that The Kashmir Files, which seeks to portray the targetted killings of Kashmir pandits during 1990, was released on March 11 and since sparked controversy as some people claim the film has skirted many facts.