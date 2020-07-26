VISAKHAPATNAM: Two Maoists including a woman were allegedly shot dead on Sunday in an encounter with the police in the Gunjedu area bordering Malkangiri district in Odisha on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Border (AOB). The agency area has been witnessing a series of incidents for the last 10 days.

Tensions gripped the AOB as the incident happened a few days ahead of 'Maoists Martyrs Week' which is scheduled to start on July 8. An exchange of fire took place between the police personnel and the Maoists in the forest area in the Visakhapatnam agency on July 19.

A senior Maoist leader was injured in the exchange of fire, a media report said citing sources. Police personnel have recovered five kit bags and a 303 rifle from the site, a leading daily reported.

Security has been beefed up and combing operations were intensified in the agency areas for the last 10 days with reported presence of high cadre leaders.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, security personnel intensified search operations in the wake of announcements that Maoist Martyrs week will be held from July 28. A total of 500 Special Party, Cat Party, and Greyhounds forces are sifting through the forests in the Pranahita river catchment villages.