Two Leading Japanese Companies Choose Telangana To Invest

Progressive policies implemented by the Telangana government continue to attract prominent companies from across the world. On Tuesday, two companies from Japan announced a total investment of ₹576 Crore in the State.

In the presence of Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, the State Government and Daifuku signed an MoU to set up a new manufacturing facility in the State. The world’s leading provider of automated material handling technology will invest ₹450 Cr (₹ 200 cr in 1st phase and ₹250 CR in 2nd phase) and provide employment to over 800 people. And, Nicomac Taikisha Cleanrooms Private Ltd. is setting up its third manufacturing facility in Hyderabad investing ₹126 Crore to expand its cleanrooms production and start producing HVAC systems.

