Two Killed in Road Accident in Mulugu

Two women died and few others injured after the auto in which they were travelling hit an electric pole at Bayakkapet crossroads in Mulugu district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident happened when the women were heading to the farm lands for collection of chilli produce. The deceased were identified as Banoth Jyothi (40), Ellaboina Sunitha (30). The condition of the other two women who were injured in the accident is said to be critical. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mulugu.

