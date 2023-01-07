Two Killed After Slab Structure Collapses at Under-construction Site in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least two people died and one another injured after an under-construction building came crashing down in Shanthi Nagar under Kukatpally police station limits here on Saturday.

Soon after receiving the information, the officials of the GHMC and police rushed to the site of the incident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Kukatpally police, the labourers were preparing a slab on the fourth and fifth floors of the building and then suddenly the slab of the fourth floor collapsed leaving the workers trapped under the debris.

With the help of locals, the police rescued the labourers who were trapped under the collapsed structure.

