Two Exclusive Outlets For Selling Deccani Sheep In Siddipet, Says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that shepherds should raise Deccani breed sheep as they have high-level nutrients. Addressing the shepherds after launching a deworming drive for sheep at Mittapally village in Siddipet district on Friday, he called upon shepherds in Siddipet town to raise Deccani breed sheep and further stated that the government is going to set up two exclusive outlets for selling Deccani Sheep at Integrated Market in Siddipet town.

He said that the Animal Husbandry Department was carrying out the deworming drive. Siddipet has 8.94 lakh heads of sheep, the Animal Husbandry department has constituted 51 teams to cover the entire sheep in the district.

The name of the breed Deccani is derived from the region Dakkan (Deccan). Generally, in Telangana Deccani Breed Sheep is called "Nalla Gorre" or "Black Sheep". The Deccani breed is the only pure black coarse wool breed in India. It is one of the highly-threatened breeds in Telangana. Based on wool colour, ear size, patches on the sheep, and horns, shepherds identify the sheep.

The types of ear sizes identified:

Mulli/gundri chevulu (very small)

Bingi/butti chevulu (small)

Padigala/radi/solanti chevulu (medium)

Lambada chevulu (large)

The different types of patches on the body:

Chukka (small white patch on the forehead)

Bolli (large white patch on the forehead)

Batta (very large patch on the body)

Gimmala (patch on flank)

Jala (irregular patches all over the body)

Edagadla (patch on the hind limbs)

