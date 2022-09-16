Two Different Landmark Celebrations on Annexation of Hyderabad Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Tomorrow is September 17 and the day is set to witness intense political activity. The Central government, for the first time, will celebrate September 17 as “Hyderabad Liberation Day” while the state government has decided to observe the day as “Telangana Unity Day”.

There will be two separate flag hoisting ceremonies tomorrow — Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hoist the national flag at 8.45 am on Saturday at the Army Parade Ground in Secunderabad. The Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at 10.30 am at the central lawns in Public Gardens on Saturday in the city. Ministers will hoist the national flag at district headquarters.

It was on September 17, 1948 that the Nizam’s Dominion of Hyderabad was annexed to the Indian Union. 13 months after India gained independence, the then princely State of Hyderabad acceded to Indian Union, through a military operation called Operation Polo.

The erstwhile Hyderabad state comprised Telangana, and five districts in present-day Maharashtra and three districts in Karnataka.

As part of the ‘Telangana Jathiya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam’ or Telangana National Integration Day, ministers and government representatives will hoist the national flag and take a guard of honour in all the 32 district headquarters on Saturday.

As part of Telangana National Integration Day Celebrations, participated in a massive rally taken out from NTR Marg to People's Plaza along with Colleague Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav Garu, CS Somesh Kumar Garu & Other Dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/MAJ81Emib6 — Mohammed Mahmood Ali (@mahmoodalitrs) September 16, 2022

The state government kicked off the Telangana Unity Day celebrations a day earlier. Several rallies were taken out in all Assembly constituencies in the state Friday. Ministers, MPs, state legislators and other public representatives addressed the rallies, emphasising the need for unity.



AIMIM Tiranga Rally

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party also took out a massive bike rally in the old city on Friday. The party chief Asaduddin Owaisi-led the National Integration Rally which was attended by thousands of local people and party workers. The rally was taken out to mark the 75 years of union of the erstwhile Nizam ruled Hyderabad State with the Union of India in 1948.

Also Read: Delhi Waqf Board Graft Case : AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested by Anti-Corruption Branch