Two-day Sakshi Property Show 2023 Gets Underway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The biggest ‘Sakshi’ Property Show 2023 is back with a bang to make your dream of owning a dream home come true. The two-day ( January 28-29) property show was inaugurated by Sri Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner, Collegiate Education & Technical Education, Government of Telangana at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad on Saturday.



The property show is proud to feature over 20 residential, commercial and plotting projects from different parts of the city by leading developers. State Bank of India and Canara Bank have also put up their stalls. Entry to the property show is free.

Main Sponsor: Aparna Constructions

Associate Sponsors: Vasavi Group, Cybercity Builders and Developers,

Rajapushpa Properties

Co-Sponsors: Saket Engineers, Shilpa Raghava Projects

Other participating developers in the expo:

Arc Builders, Fortune Butterfly City, Kapil Properties, NCC Urban, Sri Radhe Realty, Vardhan Infra Developers, Elianto Group, Assetpri, Hastina, Green Home IT Lake City, Mahidhara Projects, Sita Shelters, Ridhira Zen, Sri Vijay Ganpati Avenues, Yoshita Infra, Canara and SBI Banks.