Suryapet: Task Force of Excise Department and Suryapet town police personnel arrested two persons for illegally smuggling ganja in the town on Sunday. They seized 10 kilos of Ganja from them. They were smuggling the cannabis from Chhattisgarh to Suryapet in Telangana. A case was registered against the accused and they were sent on remand.

