Sircilla Zilla Parishad High School Is No Less Than A Corporate School

Most of the parents show no interest in joining their chidren in government schools. But, if you look at this Zilla Parishad High School, no parent will step back to enroll their children's name in this school.

Sircilla Zilla Parishad High School is having all sophisticated facilities and it is no less than a corporate school. The Telangana government is keen on transforming the government schools on par of their corporate counterparts. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and a few other private companies have collaborated together and are working for the development of government schools under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Now, the photos of Zilla Parishad High School located in front of the police station in Sircilla are going viral on social media. The school has received funds from various organisations under Corporate Social Responsibility and has undergone a facelift with Rs 3 crore funds.

Some of the photos are being shared online. A few got impressed with the developments made by Telangana government whereas a few are commenting that, "Is the development restricted to only KTR's constituency, Sircilla?" Some of the netizens are tweeting that there are 400 government schools in Bhadradri Kothagudem district which don't even have basic facilities. Here are some of the tweets.

Zilla Parishad High School, Sircilla. Rs 3 cr CSR funds provided by various corporates for construction of the school building. pic.twitter.com/C0ZvvuvQKr — Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) January 23, 2021

Better than pvt. Bful. — मनन गुप्ता (@IndiaByBirth) January 23, 2021

What about other Zilla Parishad schools in Telangana ?? — Raja Sekhar Reddy (@DrRSRHM) January 23, 2021

Collector D Krishna Bhaskar speaking to TNIE said that ,"20 more class rooms, computer labs with Internet facility and a full equipped library, a dining hall where in 400 students can have food at at a time, volley ball court have been constructed." In Telangana, classes for 9th and 10th class students are going to start from February 1.

