Sircilla: The kidnap of a woman by a gang of four people in a car in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana on Tuesday morning ended on a happy note with the girl releasing a video that she was safe and married!

The kidnap incident which occurred in Moodepalle village in Chandurthi mandal of the district where the 18-year-old woman was going with her father to the temple was caught on CCTV camera. A man was seen forcibly taking the woman away in a car. The news of the kidnap and the video went viral across media channels and Sircilla BRS MLA and Minister KT Rama Rao had also taken note of the incident and spoken to the District SP Rahul Hegde and enquired about the incident. He instructed the SP to take stringent action against the abductors.

But now with the video released by the girl, it is clear that there was no cause for worry . The Sircilla police had registered a case based on her father’s complaint and formed special teams to nab the accused and rescue the girl.

Within hours of her abduction, the girl released a video that she was safe. In the video telecast by local TV channels, the girl identified as Shalini is seen in a wedding sari along with a man whom she said was her husband Jnaneshwar. She stated that she was safe and was not kidnapped and had gone with him willingly. She had married him in an undisclosed place. She further alleged that there was a threat to her life by her parents.

Twist to Sircilla Kidnap Case: Missing Girl Marries Lover Releases Video

The girl who was engaged a few days ago was to be married off by her parents. Shalini said that last year she eloped and married Jnaneshwar but because she was a minor it was annulled and Jnaneshwar was sent to one year in jail. She was counseled by the police and handed over to her parents. The man had come out of jail and got to know that the woman's marriage was fixed with another person. It seems that they hatched a plot with friends to fake the abduction and get married elsewhere.

