HYDERABAD: TV serial actress Kondapalli Sravani, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her room on Tuesday. Sravani acted in various serials like Manasu Mamata, Mounaragam, etc.

According to the details given by the parents of the deceased, the actress committed suicide as she faced harassment from a man whom she met on the TikTok platform. It is said that she got acquainted with Devaraj Reddy (Sunny) of Gollaprolu, Kakinada a few years back through Tiktok. The man said that he had no parents and became closer to Sravani.

According to the reports, Sunny has been harassing her for the past few months. Unable to cope up with his harassment, she committed suicide. Her parents lodged a complaint at the SR Nagar police station. Police, who registered the case, have launched an investigation. The body of Sravani was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem. The deceased's brother Shiva is demanding that Devaraj Reddy, who was responsible for his sister's death, be severely punished.