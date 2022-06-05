TTD To Offer Special Entry Darshan Tickets To TSRTC Passengers

Good news for those who want to book tickets for the Tirumala darshan but facing a problem. Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam has given permission to issue Rs 300 special darshan tickets to 1,000 passengers on a daily basis. Telangana State Road Development Corporation Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that this new move will improve the pilgrim's patronage to RTC and safe transport. He further stated that passengers are supposed to book tickets two days in advance. Passengers should submit a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or COVID-19 negative report, which should have been obtained 72 hours before darshan.

TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that this new initiative will boost the pilgrim support to the RTC operations. He also said that TSRTC is putting all its efforts to make RTC services closer to the doorstep of customers. TSRTC will complete updating the systems soon. Sajjanar said that the passengers have to mandatorily produce either a vaccination certificate of two doses or a Covid-19 Negative certificate obtained within 72 hours before the date of darshan.

As the SSC and intermediate examinations have been completed in many states, there was an increase in the pilgrim rush at Tirumala. A few days ago, the waiting time for free darshan was beyond 48-hours. Long queues of devotees were witnessed outside the temple complex. Generally, there will be more rush on Saturdays and witness Alipiri toll plaza, Alipiri, and Srivari Mettu pedestrian routes filled with devotees. The TTD officials are closely monitoring the situation so that no devotee will face any problem and ensured a continuous supply of drinking water, food, and milk to the devotees waiting in the queue lines.

