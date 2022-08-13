TT Player Naina Jaiswal Alleges Harassment on Instagram, Stalker Arrested

Hyderabad: Cyber crime police arrested a person for stalking and harassing the table tennis player Naina Jaiswal on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Srikanth who was harassing Naina Jaiswal for the past few days by posting obscene messages on Instagram. Earlier, the Siddipet police had counselled Srikanth for harassing people on social media but he did not mend his ways.

Earlier, the police had registered a case against an unknown person following a complaint from Jaiswal’s father Ashwani Kumar Jaiswal. The police said a case on charges of stalking, making a gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman had been registered.

As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, police said. The police cited Supreme Court guidelines that notice should be served, without arresting the accused, if the punishment is less than seven years of imprisonment.

Also Read: Southern Derby: Telugu Yoddhas to Clash with Chennai Quick Guns in Ultimate Kho Kho Opener

Ashwani Kumar said his daughter has been facing harassment for the last about two months. Besides being an international table tennis player, Naina Jaiswal has achieved academic excellence and is also a motivational speaker.

