TSTRANSCO, TSGENCO Promises Uninterrupted Power Supply In Telangana During Second Wave

HYDERABAD: D Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO, said on Monday that the power utilities were completely prepared to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state, amid the Covid second wave hitting the country.

The CMD held a review meeting with senior officials from TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO at Vidyut Soudha, as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions.

To reduce downtime during the period, all Zonal and Circle Heads were given orders to open control rooms in their respective offices in TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO to attend to any emergencies that might arise. He also said that Covid-19 protocols should be implemented to protect power sector workers and their families.

Prabhakar Rao also met with the CMDs of the DISCOMs, G Raghuma Reddy and A Gopal Rao, and asked them to ensure that the power supply was not disrupted during the predicted gales and winds in May and June.

In collaboration with the Medical and Health Department, a special vaccination camp for electricity employees is also being planned at Vidyut Soudha.