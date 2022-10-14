HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched a special bus tour package during the weekends where tourists can go around seven popular destinations in Hyderabad. Called the Hyderabad Darshini, the weekend package is a 12-hour ride around these famous tourist spots of the city.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan on Thursday announced the new package and urged students, families, and nature lovers to take advantage of the new offer.

Routes

The bus will start from near Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad at 8 am and reach Birla Mandir and Chowmahalla Palace first.

Lunch is scheduled at the Haritha Hotel in the Taramati Baradari Resort after which tourists will be taken to Golconda Fort and Durgam Cheruvu Park. Then tourists will be taken to NTR Park near Necklace Road and Hussain Sagar via the famous Cable Bridge. The 12-hour ride will return to Alpha Hotel after the tour.

Hyderabad Darshini Routes and Timings

Alpha Hotel – 8.30 am.

Birla Mandir – 9 am to 10 am.

Chowmahalla Palace – 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Taramati Baradari Resorts – 1pm to 1.45pm.

Golconda Fort – 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Durgam Cheruvu – 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cable bridge – 5.30 pm to 6 pm.

Hussain Sagar and NTR Park – 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm

Fares

The Metro Express bus fare is Rs 250 for adults and Rs 130 for children.

The Metro Luxury AC bus fare is Rs 450for adults and Rs 340 for children.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the Hyderabad Darshan service can be purchased online at www. tsrtconline. in, and more information can be obtained by calling 040-23450033 or 040-69440000.

