The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation operated 4000 extra buses from Hyderabad to various places in Telangana and neighboring states to help passengers to go to their home town without any inconvenience during the Sankranti festivals.

Without charging any additional fees, the corporation transported 55 lakh people.

During the Christmas season, TSRTC made a profit of Rs 107 crore. TSRTC Chairman Baji Reddy Goverdhan and Managing Director V C Sajjanar expressed their gratitude to the passengers for selecting TSRTC as their mode of transportation.

V C Sajjanar is promoting TSRTC in many ways so that people use public transport without any fear. Despite COVID 19 people are using TSRTC for their daily travel and the Telangana government is making sure that all TSRTC staff are vaccinated.