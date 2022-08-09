HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to celebrate the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence and mark the celebrations for 12 days in the corporate office and all key TSRTC locations in Telangana, Managing Director VC Sajjanar stated on Tuesday.

The TSRTC is also offering various schemes under ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ for commuters as part of this.

- All people aged 75 years can avail a free ride on the Independence Day.

- The T-24 ticket will be offered for Rs 75 per person as against Rs 120 per person existing now for travel in the twin cities on August 15.

-It has been decided to give a discount of Rs 75 to devotees who want to visit Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in TSRTC buses from 16th to 21st of this month.

-On August 15, it has been decided that all cargo parcels weighing up to 1 kg and up to a distance of 75 km will be delivered free of charge.

-Also 75 passengers who regularly travel to distant places will be given a free ticket for their next journey.

-A 75% fare will be charged on August 15 for passengers traveling by Pushpak buses to the Hyderabad Airport.

- From the 15th to the 22nd of this month, free health checkups and medicines will be provided to old people who are above 75 years of age.

-Those below 75 years of age will be given a health package of Rs 750 and a 75% discount on the purchase of medicines.

-Children born on August 15 will be provided free rides in TSRTC city buses till they complete 12 years.

-Blood donation camps are planned on August 18 to collect 7,500 units in our hospital and other 75 TSRTC locations.

Another unique event planned from August 9 is to play the national anthem at all TSRTC locations every day at 11 a.m. This is planned to instill pride and a sense of patriotism among people. Though it is planned during the celebrations, it might be extended depending on the public response, Sajjanar said.

