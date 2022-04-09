TSRTC Special Buses For Srirama Navami From Hyderabad To Bhadrachalam

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate special buses from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam on Saturday and Sunday in order to accommodate the Sri Rama Navami passenger rush. TSRTC will run 70 special buses in addition to the regular buses for the convenience of the devotees who want to visit Bhadrachalam for Sri Rama Navami. These buses will run from LB Nagar and MGBS stations and tickets will be available at the reservation counters. The corporation is also ready to increase the number of special buses from the city if required.

The arrangements for Sri Rama Navami have been completed. On the other hand, Bhadradri Sita Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam has already started the sale of tickets for different events. Kalyanotsavam will be held on Sunday and Maha Pattabishekam on Monday.

All the festivities will take place in the open area so that devotees won't face any problems. There will be a separate queue line for both pregnant women and age-old persons.

Wine Shops To Be Closed In Rachakonda On Sunday:

All the wine shops, bars attached to restaurants excluding bars in star hotels will remain shut in the Rachakonda Commissionerate on Sunday in the view of Sri Rama Navami. All wine shops will remain closed from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday.

