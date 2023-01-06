TSRTC Special Buses For Sankranthi 2023 Holidays, Deets Inside

To cater the needs of people visiting their home town for Sankranthi festival, the Telangana State Road Transport (TSRTC) will operate 4,233 special buses. The special buses will run from January 7 to January 14.

The buses will depart from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Stand, Uppal Cross Roads and other areas.

TSRTC will ply buses to various destinations Amalapuram, Kakinada, Kandukur, Visakhapatnam, Polavaram, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Udayagiri, Narasapuram, Ongole, Guntur and Vijayawada, among others.

