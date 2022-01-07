TSRTC Special Buses For Sankranthi

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 4,318 special buses to various destinations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to clear passenger rush during Sankranti. The special buses will ply between January 7 to 14. While 3,338 buses will be operated from Hyderabad to districts - Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Medak, and Siddipet - in Telangana, another 984 buses will ply to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh such as Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Bhimavaram, Tenali, Guntur, and Kakinada.

TSRTC has requested the passengers to book their tickets in advance from bus stations, authorized ticket booking agents, or by visiting their official website.

Bus and railway stations witness a huge rush of passengers during Sankranti. The TSRTC authorities are making elaborate arrangements at various places in Hyderabad to ensure smooth travel of the commuters. TSRTC officials will be present at starting destinations to monitor the special operations. The communications cells present at Rathifile Bus Station, Koti Bus Station, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, and Jubilee Bus Station will give information like timings, destination, and fares to the public who want to travel to their places.

Also Read: ​Netherlands: Hyderabad Man Killed In Hague Fire Accident