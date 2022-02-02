TSRTC Special Buses To Muchintal Statue Of Equality

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has arranged special buses to the ashram of Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at Muchintal from main locations in the city for convenience of people who are planning to visit the Statue of Equality. TSRTC officials have decided to operate special buses from February 3 to 13.

#TSRTC has arranged special buses to #muchinthal Statue of Equality from the important locations, Timings also furnished. Buses will be scaled up as per traffic demand. Choose #TSRTCBuses for your journeys pic.twitter.com/CEq36k0wzJ — V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) January 31, 2022

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would be co-hosting the event with Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers are expected to attend the event.

A 216 feet Ramanujacharya statue made of pancha-loha, installed at Muchintal near Hyderabad would be dedicated to the world on February 5, to mark the 1,000 years since the birth of saint. It is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamsabad.

Ramanujacharya was born in 1017 in Sriperambadur, Tamil Nadu, was a proponent of Sri-Vaishnavism. He propagated that everyone, irrespective of the caste and creed, everyone is equal before God. His life and teachings are said to have inspired the Bhakti Movement and other leaders like Swami Vivekananda, etc.,

A yagam of 12 days - named Sri Lakshmi Narayana Maha yagna - would be conducted, using 1.5 lakh litres of ghee. Chinna Jeeyar Swami said that this yagna is to alleviate Covid-19 effect and also to free us from other viruses like hatred, inequality.

