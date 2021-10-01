TSRTC Special Buses For Dasara, Book Ticket Here

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would operate 4,000 special buses from Hyderabad to other districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to relieve the festive pressure of passengers during the Dasara festival. The TSRTC will operate these buses from MGBS, JBS, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar, Ameerpet, ECIL, Uppal Cross Roads, and LB Nagar to various locations. As a result, TSRTC has made arrangements at several bus stops across the city to transport passengers to their destinations between October 8 and 14. “We have increased the number of special buses compared to the previous year since many people would be wanting to travel to their hometown,” said a TSRTC official.

Following last year's dispute, during which no special buses were operated between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, TSRTC intends to restart the services this year.

“Because many Andhra Pradesh residents live in the city, we have planned for 950 buses to run throughout the festival. Traffic between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has decreased as a result of the pandemic. A similar number of buses are anticipated to run from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana,” he said.

TSRTC officials have urged travellers to buy tickets in advance using the website www.tsrtconline.in. For bus inquiries or information, call 8330933537 (MGBS), 040-27802203 (JBS), 04023747297 (Dilsukhnagar), or 9949958578. (Ameerpet).