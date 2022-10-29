TSRTC Slashes Bus Fares For Temple Tours in Kartik Masam

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is helping out the citizens of the state by providing bus services at special discounted prices for those who are planning to go to Vanabhojanam with family and friends. One can book either a bus or a minibus or a regular bus depending on the number of people.

TSRTC said that those from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district can book a Mini Vajra bus for a group of 40 people and an ordinary bus for a larger group. One can also hire a bus based on an hourly basis.

Those who book buses either a month or two months before can avail of a discount of 15 percent and 20 percent respectively. For more information and bookings, one can contact 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

