Hyderabad: Waiting at the bus stop for hours without knowing whether any bus is plying on the route or not will soon become history as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched TSRTC Bus Tracking app which gives information like the bus’ estimated time of arrival to the passengers.

In an effort to make the public transport system more robust and to encourage citizens to travel by the state transport juggernaut, its Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, MLA and Vice Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar have informed that 96 depots across Telangana and 4,170 special type buses have been identified for implementation of Bus Tracking and to provide the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) of their bus services for the convenience of passengers.

Managing Director of RTC VC Sajjanar in a statement said that the TSRTC has launched a mobile app in Google Play Store by name “TSRTC BUS TRACKING” for Tracking of its buses.

Sajjanar informed that as part of the pilot project out of the identified 140 buses, 40 AC Pushpak buses of Cantonment and Miyapur-2 depots being operated to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on different routes and 100 long distance buses of Miyapur-1 and Picket depots being operated on routes like Srisailam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Bhadrachalam, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam will be tracked as of now.

In a couple of months, the bus tracking system will be introduced to all Reservation services and special type services of the district as well as Hyderabad city buses. The link to download the TSRTC Bus Tracking app is also provided in TSRTC Official website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov .in.

