HYDERABAD: After six months, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday resumed bus services in Hyderabad. 25 percent of buses will be operated and the numbers will be increased depending upon the situation. Transport Minister Puvada Ajaykumar met CM KCR at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday and spoke about the resumption of city buses.

According to a report submitted by the RTC MD, it is better to operate 25 percent of the buses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. After a week or ten days, 50 percent of buses will be allowed. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Telangana gave a green signal to resume inter-state buses from Telangana to Karnataka and Maharashtra with full-fledged services. These services will also start on Friday.

The district services are already running in the state. On Wednesday, city buses were seen on the roads on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Buses were operated from the Rajender Nagar, Maheswaram, Ibrahimpatnam, and Bandlaguda depots.

RTC was instructed to run 625 buses initially. However, most of the services will be run on important routes like Patancheru-Charminar, Patancheru-Hayatnagar, Uppal-Lingampally, Gachibowli-Dilsukhnagar, Charminar, Zoopark, LB Nagar, Chintal, BHEL, Kukatpally, etc.